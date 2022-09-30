Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 373 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.53). Approximately 104,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 259,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.58).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £661.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.61.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

