NWF Group (LON:NWF) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

LON NWF traded up GBX 1.24 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 247.24 ($2.99). 21,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,454.35. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 260 ($3.14).

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

Featured Articles

