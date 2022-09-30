NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Short Interest Update

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NV Bekaert Stock Performance

NV Bekaert stock remained flat at $2.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. NV Bekaert has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

NV Bekaert Company Profile

NV Bekaert SA provides steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. It offers tire cord and bead wire products for tire sector; hose reinforcement wire and conveyor belt reinforcement products; and steel wire products and solutions for agriculture, energy and utilities, mining, construction, consumer goods, and the industrial sectors.

