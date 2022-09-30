Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 328,953 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 123.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 498,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 275,046 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 515,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.