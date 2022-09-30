Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,211. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Featured Stories
