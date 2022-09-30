Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW) Short Interest Update

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,292. Nova Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova Vision Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Get Rating) by 1,355.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,307 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

