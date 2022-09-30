Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

