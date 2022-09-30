Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,938.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.77. 6,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,629. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

