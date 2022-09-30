Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NYSE:NSTD opened at $9.82 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 222,525 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 78,237 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $7,840,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $7,321,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

