NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 553425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

