NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

NIKE Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

