NFTify Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $254,191.14 and $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010964 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.01814823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

