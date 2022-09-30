News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
News Stock Performance
Shares of News stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 2,146,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
News Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of News by 6,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of News by 90,759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 1,498,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.