News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 2,146,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of News by 6,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of News by 90,759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 1,498,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

