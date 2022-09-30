Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,657. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

