Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.
Newell Brands Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. 30,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands
In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Stories
