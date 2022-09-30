Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. 30,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

