New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.71. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,207,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
