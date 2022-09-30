New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 483,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

