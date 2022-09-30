New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,783. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.37 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.