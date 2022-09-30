New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.73 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.04. 84,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.07. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

