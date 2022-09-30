New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,991,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

