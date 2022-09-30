New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $119.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

