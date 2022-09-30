New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.72. 195,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

