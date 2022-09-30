New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $188.44. 194,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,537. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.53.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

