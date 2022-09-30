New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.24. 46,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,161. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

