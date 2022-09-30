New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,076. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

