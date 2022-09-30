Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NBO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 6,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.18.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
