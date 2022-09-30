Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NBO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 6,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

