NetEase Inc. Takes $9.64 Million Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,959,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000. Youdao accounts for approximately 7.4% of NetEase Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $80,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,602. Youdao, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $497.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

