Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Neovasc Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. Analysts predict that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

