Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 3.2 %

NEON opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

