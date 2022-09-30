Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,739. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.99%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nelnet by 9,489.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

