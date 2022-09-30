nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.84 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

