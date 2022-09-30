NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

NatWest Group Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

