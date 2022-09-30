Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 31,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 517,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 64.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

