Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 31,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 517,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.