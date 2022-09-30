National Bank Financial Trims Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Target Price to C$6.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 12,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,931. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

