National Bank Financial Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$73.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

