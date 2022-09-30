Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $32,105.16 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 481 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $21,789.30.

On Friday, July 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 342 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $15,820.92.

Natera Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 996,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,718. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

