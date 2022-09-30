Naspers Limited Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Naspers Price Performance

Naspers stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Naspers has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec raised Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Naspers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

