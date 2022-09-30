My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.56 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004587 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.77 or 0.01634476 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034420 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

