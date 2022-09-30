MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 36,158 shares.

MusclePharm Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.40.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

