M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $174.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

