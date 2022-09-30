Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.49. 507,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

