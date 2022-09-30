Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 139,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

