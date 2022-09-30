Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $30.64 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 23.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHB stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

