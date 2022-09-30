Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.16. 5,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,578. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

