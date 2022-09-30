Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 263 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.9 %

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 634 ($7.66) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 622 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of £361.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,815.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 931.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.39.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

