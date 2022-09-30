Morgan Stanley Trims Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Target Price to $42.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Terminix Global Stock Up 1.4 %

TMX stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terminix Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 69.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

