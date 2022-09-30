Morgan Stanley Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $212.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.91. Equifax has a 52-week low of $166.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

