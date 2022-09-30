Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $10.68 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Moonriver has a market cap of $112.01 million and $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.68 or 0.00053342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,488,062 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

