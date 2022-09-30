Moon Rabbit (AAA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $311,847.00

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Moon Rabbit has a total market capitalization of $474,585.00 and approximately $311,847.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Rabbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moon Rabbit Profile

Moon Rabbit’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 44,444,444,444 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Rabbit’s official website is moonrabbit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Rabbit is a vertically integrated crypto-meritocratic techno-conglomerate — 安居財閥 (AngoZaibatsu) — constituting a system of systems (Jurisdictions) with the overarching mission of seeking to discover the secret to eternal life — whether biologically or digitally.Telegram”

