Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

